A Copperas Cove man was sentenced on Monday to 50 years in prison for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child, an official said Tuesday.
Judge Trent Farrell of the 52nd Judicial District Court sentenced Deonte Treshawn Fogle, 19, for the assaults of a 13-year-old girl that were reported to police in March 2017, said Coryell County District Attorney Dustin H. Boyd in a press release.
“During the investigation, Fogle admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the victim,” Boyd said.
He entered a guilty plea on April 9 and the court reviewed the case prior to sentencing, according to the press release.
(1) comment
Finally it seems that some people convicted of sexually abusing children get their earned rewards, 50 years in a TDCJ prison. One predator will be off the streets for at least 25 years. It is a start......
