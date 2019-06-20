Copperas Cove Police Department have identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred at The Car Wash in Cove.
Derryl Robinson allegedly shot the victim on Friday.
Robinson reportedly knew the victim from previous encounters, according to police.
The police department urges citizens to not try and apprehend Robinson alone as he is known to carry a gun.
Please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department, 254-547-8222, or call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers, 254-547-1111, with any information.
