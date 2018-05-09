Copperas Cove police arrested a woman Sunday night on three charges, and is accused of assaulting two police officers, according to records.
Ashley Renee Ambler, 34, was being held in the Coryell County Jail as of Tuesday morning on two other charges: driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, and resisting search and transport. She was booked into jail Monday, according to jail records.
The Herald will update this story as more details are available.
