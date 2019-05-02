Daquan Jamal Bacon, 21, was indicted byCoryell grand jury last week on three charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He was listed on Tuesday in the Coryell County Jail with a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.
Cove police responded on July 18, 2018 at 1:05 a.m. to the 500 block of Hackberry Street in reference to an armed robbery, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers met with three people who said there was a knock on the front door but before they could answer it three men entered the residence.
One person told police that “two of the subjects were carrying black handguns and the third subject was looking through all three of the victim’s property,” according to the affidavit. Police said the men stole property and left the residence.
Police developed Bacon as a potential suspect. One of the victims identified Bacon out of a photo lineup as one of the men holding a gun, police said.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Deangelo Trey Lamont Reynolds, 19, on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than 10 items but less than 50 items, and burglary of a habitation.
Jimmy James Moreno, 17, on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than 10 items but less than 50 items, and burglary of a habitation.
Lesley Byron Evans, 43, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Dion Cyrus Colbert, 25, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Ashley Nicole Shelton, 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Elsie Renee Fourton, 37, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury.
Michelle Nicole Cook, 25, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Gregory Scott Martin, 46, on charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone; manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Christopher James Puperi, 21, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, under 1 gram.
Kimberly Williams, 25, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Derrick Eugene O’Rea, 47, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury.
Jason Daniel Nelson, 38, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Darrell Ray Miller, 42, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and forgery of a financial instrument.
Jonathan Michael Hernandez, 31, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and forgery of a financial instrument.
Korri Kay Huntley, 28, on a charge of credit or debit card abuse of the elderly.
Brent Lee Corley, 43, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Sean Michael Crimm, 25, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
