A Coryell County Jail administrator was indicted by Grand Jury Thursday on an oppression charge, according to officials.
Lt. Karen Porter is accused of assaulting a female inmate in August. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.
The indictment follows an investigation by the Texas Rangers, which was spurred after the alleged assault was reported. Sgt. David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the report is still under investigation, and did not disclose any details of the investigation Tuesday.
Porter is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
"We are still waiting on further results from the investigation by the Texas Rangers," said Coryell County Attorney Brandon Belt.
In October 2017, two Coryell County jailers were charged with official oppression after a Texas Rangers investigation said standard-issue pepper spray was put into the food of a male inmate.
Three days prior to the incident in October 2017, a female inmate in the Coryell County Jail died following an altercation involving pepper spray with two jailers.
