The Coryell County Grand Jury has indicted Kirk Evans Williams, 28, and Destiny Ree Foster, 26, on the same two charges: sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14.
Copperas Cove police arrested the pair June 30 after two girls accused the couple of abusing them for years, authorities said. A search warrant was executed on June 29 at their residence in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Both Williams and Foster remain in Coryell County Jail, where they are being held without bond.
One of the victims said Williams and Foster began sexually abusing her approximately three years ago. The other victim said it began about a year ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
Foster reportedly admitted to her involvement in some of the occurrences, the affidavit states.
“Foster continued to state the relationships were consensual,” the affidavit states. “However, she admitted they were paranoid about anyone finding out and expressed that the girls were told not to say anything about their relationships because it is frowned upon by society.”
