A Coryell County grand jury indicted a woman on nine felony charges after a series of three altercations with corrections officers at the Coryell County Jail in Gatesville last year, according to an indictment list released Monday by court officials.
Ketra Sharon Terrell, 33, was indicted last week on six counts of assaulting a public servant and three counts of harassment of a public servant. She was not listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Monday morning.
Terrell was charged with four counts of assault on a public servant after police said she assaulted several jail workers on Sept. 19, 2018, according to the arrest affidavits.
A Coryell County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to use force to control Terrell after she threw a food tray at a jailer and two kitchen workers while being served an evening meal.
“Jailers then needed to remove (Terrell) from the cell in order to clean” it, police said.
Terrell refused to leave the cell but did place her hands through the slot in the cell door for hand restraints to be placed on her.
But after the restraints had been placed she “backed away from the door as jailers opened the door to gain entry,” according to the affidavit. “The offender lunged forward toward the cell door and kicked” one of the jailers. She continued to resist other corrections officers who tried to restrain her to a bed.
Police said she began spitting at the corrections officers, leading to the harassment charges, and injured four of them during the altercation.
Terrell was charged with another count of assault on a public servant on Nov. 29, 2018, after police said she punched a jailer who was removing restraints, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The prisoner was already in a restraint chair in one of the holding cells and was being moved to a separation cell,” police said. Terrell at first appeared to be cooperative, but then punched one of the jailers twice in the face as soon as he had removed her straps, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Terrell was involved in another incident a few days later, on Dec. 2, 2018, in which she punched a jailer three times in the face, leading to a sixth assault on a public servant charge, according to the arrest affidavit.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Ricky James Guerrero, 25, of China Spring, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jordan Ashley Melton, 30, of Gatesville, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Kyle Ryan Green, 31, of Gatesville, on a charge of assault family or household member with previous conviction.
Latandria Lang Hall, 39, of Waco, on a charge of forgery financial instrument.
Cody Ray Vaughn, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
Guillermo Rosario-Mercado, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
Christopher Michael Strohl, 37, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cynthia Ann Tamez, 45, of Harker Heights on a charge of credit or debit card abuse.
Jeremy Wolske, 37, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of child with victim under age 14.
Billy Ray Mondey, 40, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance penalty group one 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Natarsha Monique Taylor, 37, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third ore more.
Joseph John Carrasquillo, 45, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Kelly Ann Cervantes-Donnell, 36, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram.
Derichon Jamaal Christopher, 28, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Patrick James Dionevan Church, 24, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Larry Darnell Reed, 34, on a charge of assault family or household member with previous conviction.
Daniel Robert Springer, 27, on a charge of assault family or household member with previous conviction.
Hayden Alexander Gunn, 20, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.