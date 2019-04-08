Killeen Police Chief Charles ‘Chuck’ Kimble reported crime decreased citywide in 2018 compared to 2017 in a previous Herald article, however a drive-by shooting in the neighborhood of a City Council candidate gave the council candidate a different perspective.
Tolly James Jr.’s home in the 1200 block of Bonner Drive was fired on at about 1:30 a.m. March 20, while he and his family were asleep, he confirmed.
“I was home with my wife, my daughter and one of my sons,” James said. “My other son was out at work.”
He doesn’t believe the shots fired at his house were connected to his candidacy for City Council District 3.
“Police picked up all of the casings and spoke to everyone in the house and a couple of the neighbors,” James said. “The police said there was another instance two weeks before within three to four streets of my house in the same neighborhood.”
James also referenced the burglary of a home with the intent to commit another felony reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Hooten Street.
All three instances in his neighborhood create a perspective of crime on the rise in his area, he said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve moved to Killeen,” James said.
The James family has lived in their home since the military brought them to Killeen in 1993, he said.
The Herald was unable to get a statement from the police department Monday after being informed of the shots-fired Monday afternoon by Michael Cotten, a resident of the neighborhood who heard them.
James said the shooting left him feeling violated and angry.
“I was irritated that someone would stoop to that level to do that,” James said. “There was damage to vehicles and such, but ultimately I’m grateful we’re still healthy, and still living—you move forward.”
