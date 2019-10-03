Marvin Guy
Courtesy Photo

BELTON — Defense attorneys for a man accused of the capital murder of a Killeen police detective in 2014 concentrated on the defendant’s health-related issues at a status hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday.

Attorneys for Marvin Louis Guy, 54, called two witnesses they had subpoenaed to testify about Guy’s health. Guy has appeared at court hearings in a wheelchair and wrist bandage since December last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.