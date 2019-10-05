Pamela Makel Edmond

A Killeen woman who was on probation for a 2015 armed robbery was given probation for an armed assault that took place last year.

Pamela Makel Edmond, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. “The court continued the probation for aggravated robbery and also placed Edmond on probation for 5 years on the aggravated assault case,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

