A Copperas Cove couple was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child Monday after a 4-year-old girl was found walking down the street early in the morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 30s and 40s.
Copperas Cove police responded to a call of a young girl walking alone around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A couple that had been driving past had noticed the girl and stopped to call the police. While they waited, they placed the girl in the car and gave her a sweat shirt because, according to the police report, it was around 45 degrees at the time.
When officers arrived on the scene they were able to determine the child’s home, but they reported that no one was home at the time. While they were at the house, a woman, Truc Phuong Truong, arrived.
“The mom arrived on the scene after she had dropped her husband off at work,” Copperas Cove Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kevin Miller said. “She said they left the child there because she was asleep.”
According to the officers’ report, the couple did not think the child would wake up while they were gone.
Truong and her husband, Christopher David Barecky, were arrested and transported to Coryell County Jail. They were out on bond as of Wednesday morning.
