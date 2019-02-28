Copperas Cove firefighters are investigating the causes for three recent fires.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to the same address in the 1100 block or Randa Street on two separate occasions to extinguish fires within a vacant residential structure undergoing renovations, according to a news release. Two separate structure fires occurred around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 and around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.
Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, CCFD responded to a motor vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Randa Street, directly across the street from the previous structure fires, the release said. The vehicle fire also caused damage to a residency while occupants were inside the home.
During two of these fires, residents told firefighters that unnamed individuals were seen in the area prior to the fires occurring.
Copperas Cove Fire Department Arson Investigators are investigating these fires. Tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number: 254-547-1111.
Information leading to arrests and prosecution may lead to up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. Tips may also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal’s Office can be contacted at 254-547-2514, ext. 6303.
