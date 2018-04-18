COPPERAS COVE — Domenika Trotman has taken to homeschooling her daughter after what she calls the last straw for Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Trotman accused her daughter's former special education instructor of physically abusing her daughter, then pulling her wig off her head Monday after class at Copperas Cove Junior High School.
The parent said things got physical between her daughter and her teacher after the two started quarreling.
“She said, ‘Don’t touch me,’ and the teacher said, ‘I can touch you if I want,’” Trotman said were the words of her daughter.
The district said Copperas Cove police were notified and officers are investigating the incident.
“The campus continues to investigate the actions of the staff members and student involved in this incident,” the district said in a statement. “When the investigations conclude, if needed, appropriate action will be taken by the district.”
Trotman said Monday was not the first instance her daughter has faced abuse in schools.
Trotman’s daughter was previously attending S.C. Lee Junior High School before transferring to Copperas Cove Junior High School. On March 7, Trotman claims her daughter was sexually assaulted by another student in a bathroom.
She said she was told a custodian overheard the commotion and responded at the time of the incident.
Cove officers investigated the incident and no charges have been filed, according to CCISD. The campus investigation remains open pending the outcome of the police investigation.
“The incident that is alleged to have taken place at S.C. Lee Junior High School was immediately investigated by the campus staff and the Copperas Cove Police Department,” the district said in a statement.
Trotman hopes fellow parents take note of these alleged incidents.
“It’s scary because all we want is our kids to go to school … to teach our kids,” Trotman said. “But nobody wants this to happen to their kids.”
