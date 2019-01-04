Copperas Cove police released its January “wanted person” list this week, detailing 10 people wanted on charges of crimes committed in the city.
The 10 people — both men and women ranging from ages 20 to 40 — are facing a variety of charges, from aggravated assault with deadly weapon to credit card abuse.
“Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers needs your help in apprehending these individuals,” according to the news release emailed from police along with an image of the 10 people’s mug shots and the crimes they are facing from police.
On Friday, Cove police Sgt. Kevin Miller said none of the individuals have yet been apprehended, and he had been looking for four of them on Friday morning. He said when of them does get apprehended, he will post an update to Cove police social media sites.
“Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution,” according to the release. “No one will ever ask your name. Call Crime Stoppers today at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. You can also call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222. Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these individuals on your own.”
Staff Report
