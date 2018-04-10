A woman and her children allegedly were threatened with a handgun by a Copperas Cove man after an argument about money, according to police reports.
Kevin Michael Kelley, 32, was arrested on a Copperas Cove Police Department warrant April 9 by the Fort Hood Police Department after the Saturday night incident, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim told police officers that Kelley threatened to “take care” of her and the children while pointing a handgun at her, if she told anyone about their marriage.
The charge is a first-degree felony because the victim was a family member, said Sgt. Kevin Miller of the Copperas Cove Police Department. It carries a penalty of 5-99 years in jail.
“Because other people were in the home, a protective order was issued,” Miller said.
He added that Kelley does not have a criminal record with the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Kelley was booked into the Coryell County jail Monday afternoon and was no longer listed in the jail log as of Tuesday morning.
