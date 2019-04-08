A Copperas Cove man was arrested Sunday morning after police said he bit and choked a woman.
Faustino Domingo Vallo was charged with assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking; abandon or endanger child, imminent danger; and unlawful restraint, according to police records.
Cove police were dispatched around 7:38 a.m. Sunday to a restaurant in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 in reference to a woman who had left her residence in the 200 block of Pinto Drive to get away from Vallo, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that Vallo had gotten into an argument that became physical, with Vallo choking her twice and biting her on the arm, police said.
Police said they observed several fresh injuries on the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.