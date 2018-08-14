A man was arrested on a state jail felony of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in Copperas Cove on Sunday, police said.
Mawule Godwin Ahonlonsou was arraigned on Sunday and was not listed in the Coryell County jail records as of Tuesday morning.
Cove police found a car on the side of the road around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190. The car was partially in the roadway and police approached the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police identified the driver as Ahonlonsou and in the backseat was a 6-year-old child. A passenger in the vehicle "admitted to drinking beer and it appeared that he vomited on himself," police said.
Ahonlonsou told the officer he was taking the man to the hospital after picking him up at a party, according to the affidavit.
“I smelled a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle,” police said. The driver’s eyes were “glassy and red.”
Ahonlonsou stepped out of the car at the officer’s request and denied having any alcohol to drink but he “performed poorly” on the field sobriety test. Breathalizer results later confirmed intoxication, police said.
