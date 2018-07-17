A Copperas Cove man was arrested by Killeen police on Sunday after a woman said he threatened her with a knife, police said.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Tuesday arraigned Brett Alan Moist, 27, on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Brown imposed a $70,000 bond and Moist was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
The victim told police that Moist had “threatened to kill both himself and her,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim said he had pinned her to the couch and held a knife to her throat.
After she was allowed to leave the apartment she called police.
The officer who responded to the scene said the victim “was visibly trembling and her voice was shaking,” the affidavit states. Police said they later asked Moist for the knife and he gave it to them.
Also arraigned by Brown, in unrelated cases, were:
Talisha V. Brooks, 32, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Brooks was given a $40,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Henry Nieves Hernandez, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Hernandez was given a $70,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.