A Copperas Cove man was arraigned Tuesday after police said he threw a full can of soda at a 71-year-old woman and broke items in her house.
Travis Lee Holt was charged with injury to an elderly person, a third-degree felony. Holt was not listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Police were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance call, finding two men arguing. Police separated the men, one of whom later was identified as Holt, according to the arrest affidavit.
“[Holt] appeared highly intoxicated, slurring his words and stumbling,” according to the affidavit.
The officer said he spoke to the victim, who stated Holt was “intoxicated and destroyed items in the residence,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said Holt had thrown a full can of soda at her, hitting her in the hip, police said.
