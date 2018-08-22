A Copperas Cove man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on two felony charges after police said he beat another man with a pipe and spit and screamed obscenities at a police officer.
James L. Spangler, 42, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Spangler was in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with $140,000 in bonds, or $70,000 on each charge, according to jail records.
Police were called on July 5 to a report that a man had been beating another man with a pole in the 2800 block of W.S. Young Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers arrived and met a man who was bleeding from his ear who said that a man named James, or “Spanky,” was the one who had assaulted him, police said.
The victim told police that Spangler “had picked up a piece of gray PVC pipe approximately 10 feet long and began striking him in the head with it,” according to the affidavit.
The victim told police that he did not fight back and did not want to press charges.
Police later located a man matching the description given by the victim, as well as three witnesses to the incident, police said.
After Spangler was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle, “he became combative and began screaming racial slurs,” according to the affidavit.
The officer said that during transport Spangler spit on her multiple times and continued screaming obscenities at her.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Harmony Taquisha Lee, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Sheffield Jerome Jones, 18, of Killeen, on charges of robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brett Alan Moist, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ricardo Cortez Bumbrey, 61, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kamran Dean Guster, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a household/family member.
John Alexander Anglin, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tevince L. Wigglesworth, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
Felipe Rene Caban, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
Christopher Gerard Killebrew II, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
William Wayne Mullis, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information less than five items.
Darrion Savoy Liggins, 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Adrian Otrega-Barrientos, 25, on a charge of boating while intoxicated third or more.
