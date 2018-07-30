A Copperas Cove man was sentenced on Thursday for the aggravated sexual assault of a girl who was 13 years old at the time of the assault last year.
Judge Paul LePak in the 264th Judicial District Court sentenced Michael J. Mazzara, 42, to 60 days in the Bell County Jail and 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday.
Garza said Mazzara pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony on May 25.
Testimony in the sentencing phase was presented by both sides on July 26, he said.
“The state asked that Michael Mazzara be sent to prison for sexually assaulting a child, and the defense asked for probation,” Garza said.
A Killeen police officer was dispatched on March 23, 2017, to a children’s hospital in Temple in reference to a sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer met with the victim who told the officer about the assault that had taken place on March 18, 2017, police said.
When Mazzara was confronted about the assault, he replied, “I did it, I did it,” and proceeded to describe the assault.
Garza has explained previously to the Herald that in a deferred adjudication situation, the person is on probation for the length of time decided on by the judge, but if a violation occurs during that time the case can be brought back to court. The judge then can impose a prison sentence.
Mazzara was booked into the Bell County Jail since July 26, according to jail records.
He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond on June 13, 2017, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.