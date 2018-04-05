A 26-year-old Copperas Cove man charged with assault was found guilty of bail jumping Tuesday and sentenced to 10 years in a state penitentiary.
Kent Alexander Jenkins was convicted on charges of bail jumping and fail to appear by a Coryell County jury after skipping an arraignment hearing March 21, 2016, on charges of assault by strangulation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Both of those felony charges are still pending, according to the Coryell County District Attorney's office.
The two-day trial began Monday and wrapped up Wednesday, with the jury sentencing Jenkins. Judge Trent Farrell presided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.