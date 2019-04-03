A 27-year-old Copperas Cove man was sentenced this week in the 27th Judicial District Court on a charge of aggravated assault after police said he held a knife to a woman’s throat, according to court documents.
“Brett Alan Moist received a sentence of 10 years in prison for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Moist, who was sentenced on Tuesday, was arraigned on July 20, 2018, on the charge after a victim told police that Moist “threatened to kill both himself and her,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim said he pinned her to the couch and held a knife to her throat.
After she was allowed to leave the apartment she called police.
The officer who responded to the scene said the victim “was visibly trembling and her voice was shaking,” the affidavit states.
Police said they later asked Moist for the knife and he gave it to them.
