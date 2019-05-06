Cove police on Sunday morning arrested a man after responding to fight during which they say a 4-year-old girl was injured, according to court documents.
William Ray Ward, 29, was listed in the Coryell County Jail on Monday morning with bonds totaling $37,000 on three charges, according to jail records.
Ward is facing a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces a Class B misdemeanor.
Cove police responded just after midnight to a restaurant in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190, where a 911 caller said a man and a woman were fighting, according to the arrest affidavit.
“While en route, the reporting party advised that a young female was bleeding from the back of her head and her eye,” police said. Police detained a man, later identified as Ward, after finding him walking away from the restaurant.
The adult female victim and other witnesses said Ward was intoxicated when he struck the woman in the face, according to the affidavit.
He “then walked over to the vehicle and with (the girl) standing in the driver’s side door, stated something to the effect of, ‘no one cares about you either (expletive)’ and slammed the door into the back of her head causing a large (2 to 3 inches) laceration,” police said.
The girl, who also had a cut to her eye and ankle, was transported to the hospital where she was treated with staples on her scalp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.