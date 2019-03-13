A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after Copperas Cove police say she fired a gun toward another person.
Copperas Cove police Wednesday received a call of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Primrose Drive, according to a news release. The reporting party indicated the dispute took place in a travel trailer located in the backyard of the residence.
Police say Genna Michelle Ferguson and the reporting party were in the trailer consuming alcohol when Ferguson told the other to leave the travel trailer. They did not immediately leave and Ferguson threatened the victim with a firearm, according to police.
Ferguson discharged one shotgun round toward her company, the release reads, impacting the roof of the travel trailer before pointing a pistol at the victim. The person shot at reportedly fled, then called 9-1-1.
Police say Ferguson refused to come outside the travel trailer. The Copperas Cove Special Weapons and Tactics Team was called to the scene and negotiations ensued, according to the release.
At 5 a.m., after reportedly three hours of negotiations, Ferguson exited the travel trailer peacefully, police say.
Ferguson was arrested faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ferguson was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn with a bond set at $25,000.
Several area residents were asked to evacuate during the incident, according to the release.
Ferguson currently awaits transfer to the Coryell County Jail.
