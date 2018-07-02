Copperas Cove police officers arrested a man and woman on sexual abuse of a child charges on June 29 after two girls accused the couple of abusing them for years, police said.
John Guinn, Coryell County Justice of the Peace, arraigned Kirk Evans Williams, 28, and Destiny Ree Foster, 26, each on the same two charges: sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14, according to jail records.
Two girls, ages 16 and 11, told their parents that Foster and her boyfriend, Williams, had been abusing them, police said. Copperas Cove police executed a search warrant on June 29 at their residence in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive, arresting both Foster and Williams.
“Both girls were under the belief that Williams was their boyfriend and that Foster was aware of their relationships,” the affidavit states. "Foster was involved in the sexual acts that transpired."
The older victim said Williams and Foster began sexually abusing her approximately three years ago, when she was 13, and for the younger victim it began a year ago, when she was 10.
“(Foster) admitted she was involved in some of the occurrences and described seeing the sexual contact…and playing a role in same,” the affidavit states. “Foster continued to state the relationships were consensual. However, she admitted they were paranoid about anyone finding out and expressed that the girls were told not to say anything about their relationships because it is frowned upon by society.”
As of Monday afternoon, Williams is being held in the Coryell County Jail in lieu of $90,000 in bonds and Foster on $160,000 in bonds.
