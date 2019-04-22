Copperas Cove police arrested a man last Thursday after a victim’s mother told police he had sexually assaulted her 15-year-old son after giving him whiskey, according to court records.
Cove police arrested Dylan John Hart, 26, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is listed in the Coryell County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records on Monday.
The victim’s mother made the report to Killeen police in January, but the assault allegedly occurred in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane in Cove. The assault is reported to have happened in the summer of 2018, according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy told a forensic interviewer that he had agreed to go with Hart to his residence, after having drank whiskey, and reported he was “in and out of consciousness” during the car ride, police said.
The boy said that after he was assaulted, Hart threatened him not to tell anyone. Hart told police the assault did not happen, according to the arrest affidavit.
