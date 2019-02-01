Copperas Cove police on Friday released more information about a rash of vehicle burglaries reported Wednesday.
Jimmy James Moreno and DeAngelo Trey Reynolds, both of Belton, have been charged with evading arrest and detention, attempted burglary of a habitation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information more than 10 items but under 50 items, and 21 counts of burglary of a vehicle, according to Cove police in a news release.
Neither Moreno nor Reynolds were listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Friday morning, according to jail records.
Cove police responded at approximately 4:05 a.m. Wednesday to the first of what would eventually be 21 vehicle burglaries over the course of the day and into the evening.
“When officers arrived to the area, they discovered there were several vehicles that had been burglarized,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, in the news release. “As officers were canvasing the area, they located two suspects who fled on foot. After a brief pursuit the two suspects were apprehended.”
Items stolen included money, money orders, cell phones, backpack with contents, a lottery ticket and a knife worth $80.
Eleven of the 21 vehicle burglaries occurred on Phyllis Drive, with the rest on Whitney Drive, Tyler Drive and Tammy Drive, according to police reports.
