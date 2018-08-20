Copperas Cove police continue to investigate credit card skimmers at local gas stations, according to the department on Monday.
On Aug. 16, skimming devices were found on two gas pumps at the Valero Corner Store at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, according to a CCPD news release.
“During the investigation it appears the skimmers were installed on August 9,” police said. “If you purchased gas at this location between August 9 and August 16 we highly recommend you contact your card issuer and request a new card...(and) monitor your account and report any unauthorized transactions.”
Police are looking for a person of interest who was driving a white Cadillac Escalade and was pictured at the pump on Aug. 9.
Cove police on June 20 found skimming devices on two gas pumps at the Mickey’s Convenience Store at 2101 E. Business Highway 190. Those devices had been installed for at least six days. Police suggested that anyone who purchased gas between June 13 and June 18 also get a new card.
Tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number (254) 547-1111. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash if information leads to an arrest and prosecution. Tips can be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.