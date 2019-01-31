Copperas Cove police have arrested two people in connection to at least 21 vehicle burglaries in the city on Wednesday, an official said on Thursday.
“We’re still receiving reports,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer. “We have two (people) in custody that will be arraigned tomorrow.”
He said the department has issued warnings on social media and has extra patrols in those neighborhoods.
The rash of vehicle break-ins started just after 4 a.m. and the last reported vehicle burglary was around 5 p.m., according to police records. Items stolen included money, money orders, cellphones, backpack with contents, a lottery ticket and a knife worth $80.
Eleven of the 21 vehicle burglaries occurred on Phyllis Drive, with the rest on Whitney Drive, Tyler Drive and Tammy Drive, according to police reports.
No vehicle burglaries happened on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, records show.
“I suggest locking your doors and hiding valuables if you have to leave them in a car,” Miller said.
