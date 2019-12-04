Cove

The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking for a group of people accused of going around and attempting to steal things from vehicles.

 Cove PD

The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking for a group of people accused of going around and attempting to steal things from vehicles.

The department posted a video Wednesday showing at least three people wearing hoodies, going up to vehicles at night, and trying to get into unlocked vehicles. Police did not give a location of the car burglaries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.