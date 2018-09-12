An "unusual counterfeit currency" has been circulating through Copperas Cove, according to a press release from the Copperas Cove police department.
The counterfeit bills have red, "Oriental style" writing on them, according to the release. A police investigation found the counterfeit bills, which are fashioned as $100 bills, were props an unnamed subject claimed to distribute around the city as a form of entertainment.
Residents have turned in several of the bills, according to police, and a few businesses have encountered the counterfeit currency.
Criminal charges may be filed if these bills are used in place of real money, Copperas Cove police warn.
Those who find any of the counterfeit currency are urged to contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate. Tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number at 254-547-1111.
