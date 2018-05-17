An 18-year-old male has been charged with sexual assault of a child after police found him with a 14-year-old girl.
On April 23, Sgt. Martin Zeller of the Copperas Cove Police Department was on patrol when he discovered Shaun Allen Bolten emerging from a gray 1984 Dodge Ram-Charger in the parking lot of the Church of Latter Day Saints in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Inside the vehicle, a 14-year-old girl was in the back seat, topless, according to the complaint released by Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price's office.
Bolton claimed to not know the girl was only 14 years old.
During an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, the girl said she had told Bolton her age on numerous occasions, the complaint reads. Based on the evidence, Bolten was arraigned on a charge of sexual assault of a child on May 14.
The bond amount was not disclosed by the court, and Bolten was not shown as an inmate of the Coryell County Jail on Thursday.
