An unusual series of events led a Copperas Cove woman to be charged with multiple offenses.
Copperas Cove police responded to a call about a wrecked vehicle from the 100 block of Sycamore Drive at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Copperas Cove police daily bulletin.
After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers arrested Samantha Nicole Savoy approximately 12 hours later, charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child. The driver told police that Savoy had come to his apartment early Wednesday with three men whom he did not know and demanded money, according to the police report.
He refused, and left the apartment with his firearm. He attempted to leave the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in his 2017 Honda Accord, but Savoy blocked him with her 2006 Jeep Commander.
The driver told police someone from the Jeep then fired a shot at him, so he backed into the intersection of Sycamore Drive, where his car was struck hard enough by the Jeep to spin it 180 degrees.
The Jeep then drove away, according to the police report.
Around noon, the driver came to the police department and, during his interview, Savoy called his phone. Savoy was on speaker and asked the driver what the cost of the damages to his vehicle were. She stated she would pay for the damages.
He asked her why she hit his car. Savoy stated, “Because you put your hands on me.”
At approximately 3 p.m, Savoy came to the police department and, during her interview, she admitted to ramming her vehicle into the driver’s vehicle, adding that her six-month-old son was in the back seat, the police report reads.
Savoy was not listed in the Coryell County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
