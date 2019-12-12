Makenah Taliana Faaola-Sommervold

Makenah Taliana Faaola-Sommervold

A Copperas Cove woman was sentenced in a Coryell County courtroom on Wednesday for her part in a 2017 drive-by shooting in 2017 that left a teenager dead.

Makenah Taliana Faaola-Sommervold, 18, was listed in the Coryell County Jail on Thursday with no bond after being sentenced by Judge Grant Kinsey of the 440th Judicial District Court in Gatesville to two years in state prison on a charge of deadly conduct with a weapon, a lesser included offense, according to jail records and an official on Thursday.

