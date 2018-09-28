In more and more yards in Killeen are the bold, starkly black-and-white signs that simply state “Neighborhood Watch.”
Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said she has ordered 100 signs and they are given to churches and also are for sale. Fleming represents District 1 in north Killeen.
“I’m hoping neighbors will buy them and (that will) tell people, ‘I’m watching you,’” she said.
Much like the neighborhood watch meeting on Thursday evening at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church, the signs are a statement as much about community as they are about fighting crime.
Albert Miranda has gone through one neighborhood watch sign already in the past year. After it was beaten by the elements he recently put up a second sign to replace the first.
“It’s our responsibility to take care of our neighborhoods,” he said. “We have to be active in securing our safety for our family, friends and neighbors.”
Neighborhood watch meeting
Around 30 people gathered to hear the five-person panel of city officials discuss crime and safety Thursday night at the church.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra; KPD Lt. Willie Bryant; Tammy Moseley, KPD crime prevention coordinator; Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble; and Capt. Randy Pearson from the Killeen Fire Department, all had messages to give about crime.
People in attendance, including at least four neighborhood watch captains, were ready with questions and concerns. Bryant met with captains after the meeting to discuss what they are seeing in their neighborhoods.
The mayor said he’s been to many of Fleming’s neighborhood watch meetings.
“This is part of the solution,” Segarra said. “We want to solve these problems but we can’t do it alone so your presence here shows an investment in your community.”
The chief said his department takes responsibility for the high crime rates in 2016 and 2017.
“We own that,” Kimble said. “But this was a different city a few years ago. We’re on the right path.”
He said he thinks there were barriers between many people and their police department.
“We’re trying to knock down those barriers,” Kimble said.
He told the audience about his plans for increased youth outreach.
“This is a good, vibrant community but we have to focus on youth,” he said. He asked people to let the department know about their youth activities, whether its sports, church-related and everything else in between, so they can participate.
“If we keep one child away from crime and gangs it will pay dividends in the future,” Kimble said.
Moseley is another familiar face around town as she frequently gives talks about safety and, when requested, surveys homes and businesses to determine the best lighting and alarm or security systems.
She gave the audience a run-down of the free ways folks can help KPD and their community, including forming more neighborhood watch groups, participating in the citizens police academy and the Killeen Citizens on Patrol.
Church and community
Gwendolyn Tyler, a Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church member who recently became president of the No More Violence Youth Convention, said it’s important for people to know what is going on their city.
“If more people are aware of the crime in the city and take responsibility by being in a neighborhood watch, we can look out for each other,” she said. “’Speak up’ is what we’re trying to do.”
She said the church is planning more outreach into the community.
“We need to take a leading role because church should be a safe haven,” Gwendolyn Tyler said.
The church’s pastor said Thursday’s meeting was the second since he became the church’s leader.
“We have to be community-minded,” said Winfred Tyler. “It’s about more than being spiritual: It’s all about the community. We all have to do our part.”
Winfred Tyler pointed out that Jesus was a community-minded person. “He dealt with everybody. He had a heart for people, no matter who they were.”
The pastor said he has seen a “drastic change” in the city since moving to Killeen in 1982.
“There’s more crime. More poverty. It’s not what it used to be,” he said. “We can’t stop all crime but we can help stop some of it. It hurts my heart so we have to reach out.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Bryant challenged residents to bring one or two neighbors to the next gathering.
Fleming agreed there could have been a few more people, but the effect is the same.
“This room doesn’t have to be full because everyone here will take this information and share it with someone else,” she said. “We have to come out here and get educated.”
Fleming said she gets emotional about the many neighborhood watch meetings she holds with the help of KPD.
“Every time I have a neighborhood watch meeting I have tears in my eyes because our neighborhoods are important,” she said. “These meetings are important because we have to take care of our children.”
Upcoming Killeen community/police events:
National Night Out: Tuesday, Oct. 2, the city of Killeen will turn into a series of around 40 block-parties, rain or shine, according to police. Festivities start at 6 p.m.
Coffee with a Cop: Oct. 3 from 7-9 a.m. at the Whataburger at 2509 Trimmier Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.