Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Eighth Street.
A burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Study.
Failure to stop and render aid-serious bodily injury or death was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Grandon Drive.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Fratelli Court.
An assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Watercrest Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2300 Love Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Montague County Drive.
Harker Heights
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while license invalid, public intoxication and failure to appear were reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Tejas Trail.
A burglary of a building was reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Saxon Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Beaver Trail.
A theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Risen Star Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery was reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A theft was reported at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of January Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Wild Plum Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:58 Tuesday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest for another agency for criminal mischief was made at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Avenue D and Wolfe Road.
Lampasas
An arrest for assault of public servant and assault causing bodily injury-family violence was made at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
An assault was reported at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
Harassment was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
