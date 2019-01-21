Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
No information was available due to a technical problem, according to Killeen Police Department.
Harker Heights
No information was available. Harker Heights Police Department does not send in crime blotter information on weekends or holidays.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 2:53 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated and striking fixture or highway landscaping was made at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Mountain Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Joseph Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Collins Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 8:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Collins Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated and warrants for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 8:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Collins Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group three under 28 grams and warrant for theft of controlled substance was made at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Theft was reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 30 block of Cactus Drive.
An arrest on two warrants for theft of a firearm was made at 3:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and assault by contact-family violence was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Mesa Circle.
An arrest on warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions was made at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Town Square.
An arrest on warrants for bond forfeiture and driving while license invalid with previous conviction was made at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Skyline Drive.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence and assault by contact was reported at 8:31 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
Consumption of alcohol by minor was reported at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Theft was reported at 10:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:09 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
