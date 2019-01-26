Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Avenue A.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Kimberly Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 16 Street.
A city warrant was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Garth Drive and Whitlow Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:37 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Two arrests were made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 6:06 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated at 6:49 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:42 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of FM 3046.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:32 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Lindsey Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:22 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:07 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A missing person was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday on West North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:14 p.m. Friday on East Farm-to-Market 580.
A robbery was reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Casbeer Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.