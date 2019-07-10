Killeen
A city warrant was issued at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Safidy Road.
Driving with a revoked license was reported at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Priest Avenue and Hallmark Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Searcy Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An unlawful restraint was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Park Street and West Avenue G.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Running a stop sign was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on Harbour Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hoover Hill Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to signal for a turn was reported at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 2 Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South 38 Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Copperas Cove
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Jason Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Jason Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A warrant arrest was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
An accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Summers Road and West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest on suspicion of a probation violation was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Constitution Drive and Independence Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of US Highway 190.
Retaliation was reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 300 Halter Drive.
An arrest on suspicion of property theft was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of US Highway 190.
An arrest on suspicion of criminal trespassing was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
An arrest on suspicion of assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Naruna Road.
Theft was reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 183.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
