A Bell County Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of a Killeen man accused of stealing and using a woman’s credit card at a store in Temple, police said.
Danny Michael Lane Jr., 22, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on charges of credit card abuse on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Lane was in the Bell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The victim told police that her credit card company had notified her about suspicious transactions and she found her wallet missing from her car. Police used surveillance video from that store to zero in on two men who each used the victim’s cards to make purchases, police said.
A crime stopper’s tip led police to another person who knew the identities of the two men, one of them who was Lane. The other man's name was mentioned in the affidavit, but it's unclear if he has been changed.
