Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 Grandon Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Prairie Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Skyline Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Llewelyn Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Skyline Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Duncan Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Rosebelle Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Palmtree Lane and Robinett Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Black Orchid Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Timber Oak Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Maria Drive.
Harker Heights
No seat belt and driving while license invalid was reported at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for driving while license invalid with previous convictions was made at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for tamper or fabricating evidence, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, driving while license invalid with previous convictions, and warrants for no insurance and speeding, was made at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Tyler Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
An accident was reported 6:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Tyler Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
An arrest for attempted burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention was made at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest for attempted burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention was made at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of U.S. 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
An arrest for a warrant for speeding was made at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Phyllis Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday on East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made for public intoxication at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday on Sunset Drive.
An assault was reported at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
