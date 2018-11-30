Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:18 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street.
An aggravated assault with firearm was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Lake Charles Avenue.
An assault was reported at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Pennington Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Alamocitos Creek Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Cinch Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Elms Road and South WS Young Drive.
Harker Heights
A traffic stop was made to assist another agency at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Harvest Loop.
Copperas Cove
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:14 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Skyline Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest for driving while license invalid and for court warrant was made at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Walker Place Boulevard.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Ballard Drive.
An arrest for disorderly conduct-discharge/display weapon was made at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Williams Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:35 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Hackberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:47 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
An assault was reported at 6:54 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A criminal trespass was reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:07 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:18 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of College Street.
A Prowler was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.
An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated at 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
