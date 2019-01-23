Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building-forced entry was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault with firearm was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Spring Drive.
Assaulting a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Flagstone Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Llewelyn Drive.
Theft-shoplifting was reported at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Alexander Street.
Burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Doubletree Drive.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation-no forced entry was reported at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Camp Cooper Drive.
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a school zone was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on East Sprott Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Taree Loop.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Failure to identify and juvenile detained and released to parent was reported at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest or detention and found property was reported at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention using vehicle was made at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 9.
An arrest for theft and burglary of a vehicle was made at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 9.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Spirit Dancer Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft and criminal mischief was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South First Street.
An accident was reported at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South First Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Dream Catcher Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Burglary was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
An arrest on three warrants was made at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Second Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Porter Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
