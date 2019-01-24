Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Harassment by telephone was reported at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Interference with duties of public servant was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Mildred Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Starfish Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An aggravated assault with firearm was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Green Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Capricorn Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Secretariat Drive.
Theft was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
A runaway was reported at 9:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Beaver Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public nuisance was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported at 4:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 3:41 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Guinevere.
Forgery and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Dana.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
Theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact: family violence was reported at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 20 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North First Street.
Theft was reported at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Patricia Street.
An accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Avenue B and Summers Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury: family violence was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Curtis Drive.
Assault by contact: family violence was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
A runaway was reported at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Lampasas
Child endangerment was reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest on a warrant for motion to revoke: driving while intoxicated third or more was made at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Ninth Street.
An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Supple Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.