Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Meadow Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:41 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Beretta Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 3600 block of Loma Gaile Lane.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Gray Street.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Parmer Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Twilight Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday on East Sprott Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Acorn Creek Trail.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact family violence was reported at 1:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
An animal bite was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Briscoe Court.
An accident was reported at 2:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Farm-to-Market 2647.
Strike fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 5:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and tamper or fabricate evidence was made at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Third Street.
An accident was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm was reported at 4:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Animal bite and animal at large was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South 13th Street and Park Avenue.
An arrest for public intoxication was made at 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
Theft was reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:21 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
An assault was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday on East Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.