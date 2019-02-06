Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault by strangulation was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Spring Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Viewcrest Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of West Elms Road.
Theft was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Driftwood Court.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
An arrest on a warrant for duty on striking fixture or highway landscaping was made at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Griffin Drive.
An arrest for forgery of a government document; possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; failure to identify as fugitive from justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; and display wrong or fictitious license plate was made at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for theft of firearm was made at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Assault by contact family violence was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
Assault by contact family violence was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was made at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Lampasas
An arrest for theft under $100, driving while license invalid with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for assault of family or household member with previous conviction was made at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An assault was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
An accident was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
An accident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
A missing person was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
