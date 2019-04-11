Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Forgery was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Elms Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Boydstun Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Tanzanite Drive.
Forgery was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Hooper Street.
Theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Harker Heights
Public intoxication, failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information was reported at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Ramblewood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Knight’s Way.
Public nuisance and animal running at large was reported at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility, display expired license plate and failure to appear was reported at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Harassment was reported at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Lambrusco Drive.
Copperas Cove
Graffiti was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
An accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment by phone was reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Chestnut Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for driving while license invalid was made at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery of a financial instrument and theft was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Town Square.
An accident was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Main Street and Robertson Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence, and criminal mischief was reported at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
An arrest on a warrant for speeding was made at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, tampering or fabricating evidence, and evading arrest or detention, and warrants for burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Cove Avenue.
Lampasas
An arrest for possession of marijuana more that 2 ounces but under 4 ounces in a drug-free zone, failure to identify as fugitive by giving false information, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and warrants for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest on three warrants for misapplication of fiduciary property was made at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Highway 190.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S .Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
An accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.
