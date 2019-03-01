Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Hondo Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Big Bend Drive.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Taft Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Jana Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Hana Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Houston Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:48 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Nathan Drive.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Crowfoot Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:35 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Red Cloud Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for driving while intoxicated more than 15 percent above limit was made at 2:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:03 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for driving while license invalid was made at 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery of a financial instrument and theft was reported at 7:42 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Avenue G.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 5:23 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of private road 4060.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.