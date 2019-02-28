Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Attas Avenue.
Fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An aggravated assault with firearm was reported at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Catalina Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid and issuance of bad check was made at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An arrest on warrants for expired registration, speeding 15 miles per hour over posted speed limit, and display fictitious motor vehicle registration was made at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wigeon Way and Pintail Loop.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Hogan Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Manning Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest on a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register was made at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday on Skyline Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
A disturbance was reported at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Northington Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday on East Avenue H.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A prowler was reported at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
